Daboya NDC chairman turns down 'illegal' disciplinary committee invitation

NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency of the Savannah Region, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed Mutala has turned down an invitation by the disciplinary committee of the constituency after a party member petition the committee on the role the Chairman allegedly played in the defeat of the party in a December 7th 2020 general elections.

The Chairman responded to two separate letters intercepted by Bole based Nkilgi Fm inviting him to face the disciplinary committee of the party in the constituency, one signed by the Youth Organiser of the party Mr Shaibu Mahama and one by the Chairman of the disciplinary committee in the constituency Alhaji Mohammed Aminu dated 4th March 2021 and 12th March 2021 respectively.



Alhaji Mohammed Aminu’s letter stated;



“Pursuant to Article 40 of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constitution, we wish to invite you to a hearing on a petition the committee received against you for the role you played in the defeat of the party in a December 7th 2020 general elections. We wish to give you a fair hearing to ascertain the veracity of the issues received in the petition. The committee shall we meeting you at the constituency party office on Friday 12 March 2021 at 9:00 am prompt”.



In Chairman Alhaji Mutala’s response to the Chairman of the disciplinary committee dated 11th March 2021 on the role he played leading to the defeat of the NDC in both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections held on 7th December 2020, he described the purported disciplinary committee letter as a joke, illegal and will not partake in any meeting with them.



Alhaji Mutala said the executive committee of the party never received any petition from any individual of the party in the constituency against him the chairman.

Chairman Mutala further stated that the executive committee of the party in the constituency never appointed he Alhaji Mohammed Amin as the chairman of the party’s disciplinary committee hence his self acclaimed chairmanship is illegal.



He went further to explain that an illegal chairman of the disciplinary committee Alhaji Mohammed Aminu whom the Constituency Chairman addressed in his letter as MASLOC Director for the former Northern region, has no powers to sit on any disciplinary issues of the party in the constituency



He added that no group of persons has petitioned anybody in the party as acting contrary to the party spirit in the constituency hence he sees the letter as the biggest joke ever in his life.



Alhaji Mutala has however promised to face a well constituted committee headed by a legal appointed chairman any day and anytime when the need arises.



“On the basis of these issues including remote ones we are unable to participate in such illegal hearings. We shall however avail ourselves if such committee is properly constituted by the Constituency Executive committee in the Constituency”, the letter from the NDC Chairman for the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency stated.

The Daboya-Mankarigu constituency is the second constituency in the Savannah Region to be having problems within members of the NDC after the December polls.



Three (3) members of the NDC in the Damongo Constituency were purportedly expelled from the party completely whilst six (6) others are currently on suspension for their alleged roles in loosing the Damongo Constituency seat to the NPP even though the Presidential results saw former President John Dramani Mahama beating President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The difference however is that, whilst the Daboya- Mankarigu Constituency is calling for a disciplinary committee meeting with the alleged party members involved, the Damongo Constituency never gave a fair hearing to those allegedly involved but went straight to issue letters.



The Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency, one of the traditional NDC seats in the Savannah Region for the first time since it was created fell to the NPP in the 2020 elections resulting in a blame game within the party.