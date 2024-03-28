Dafeamakpor’s lawyer instructed rejections of Court processes – Bailiff to Supreme Court

File photo

Joshua Benin, a bailiff attached to the Supreme Court has told the Apex Court that processes given to him to effect service on Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor through his lawyers were been rejected.

According to the bailiff, on March 26, at 11:34 he was at the Chambers of Addo-Addo Legal Attorneys but a lady he met by the name of Naa said counsel had instructed her to reject any processes brought to the firm in relation to the matter.



The bailiff, who was also responding to questions from the bench, particularly Justice Amadu Omoro Tanko on what he did with the processes after they were rejected, said, he left them on the table and left.



To him, that constituted a proper service of the processes which include a hearing notice on the plaintiff through his lawyer.



Counsel for the Speaker of Parliament, Thaddeus Sory, after hearing the testimony of the bailiff and questions from the bench, said he was satisfied with the explanation given by the bailiff.



Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, said the testimony of the bailiff that counsel for the plaintiff had instructed a rejection of the processes amount to professional misconduct.

He submitted that, the conduct of the plaintiff's counsel shows gross disrespect to the apex court, adding that, the highest court must assert its authority to address this misconduct.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor, an NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi has sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General for the court to restrain parliament from vetting and approving ministers.



Dafeamekpor is asking the Apex Court to restrain the Speaker of Parliament and the Chamber from vetting and approving some ministers of State referred to the House for consideration and appointments.



Mr Dafeamekpor, the plaintiff, is also seeking a declaration that any ministerial appointment which has not been subject to prior parliamentary approval is in direct violation of Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution.



In an action filed on March 18, 2024, against the Speaker of Parliament (1st Defendant) and the Attorney General (2nd Defendant), the legislator contends that, “a Minister of State shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of Parliament.”