Dafeamekpor calls out BBC, other foreign media for referring to Morocco as an Arab Nation

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi has berated the British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) and other foreign media outlets for referring to Morocco as an Arab Nation after the senior men’s football team of the country, the Atlas Loins, qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who was reacting to Moroccan star, Sofiane Boufal, apologising for saying their quarter-final win against Spain was a victory for Arabs and Moroccans, said that the foreign media likes associating negative things with African Nations.



In a tweet shared on Sunday, December 11, 2022, the MP said that the BBC has been referring to persons who illegally enter Europe from Morocco as illegal migrants from Africa but were quick to describe Morocco as any Arab Nation when they qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup.



“I don't blame him (Sofiane Boufal). Even the great BBC said after the game that, Morocco was the 1st Arab Nation to qualify for a World Cup semi-finals.



“Yet, when Migrants cross the Mediterranean and enter Spain or Italy from Rabat, the BBC call them illegal migrants from an 'African Nation',” parts of the MPs tweet read.



The Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-finals to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This victory makes Morocco the first African country to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals, following several failed and painful attempts from Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.



Morocco despite going down by a man in the final minutes held on to secure the victory and the players were over the moon as they celebrated their qualification to the World Cup semi-finals as the first African country.



View the MP’s tweet below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/FNOQ