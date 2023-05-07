Dag Heward-Mills, Otabil, Agyinasare, others can build the National Cathedral – Akomea

Former National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has urged the government to reconsider its plan for the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

According to him, the cathedral should be left in the hands of clergymen like Dag Heward-Mills, Mensah Otabil, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and Charles Agyinasare, who have in their churches constructed magnificent edifices using funds from their members.



Speaking in an interview on Good Morning Ghana, on Friday (May 5, 2023), monitored by GhanaWeb, Akomea added that using state funds for the project is inappropriate given the country's economic challenges and is creating needless confusion.



“I think that the idea of a National Cathedral is a good one, (but) the worry that many Ghanaians have is the way we are going about it – the use of public funding.



“I believe that the Christian religious leaders - the Duncan-Williams, Dag Heward-Mills, Agyinasare - with what they have done on their own without state support, just leveraging the contributions of their congregations and fundraising, if they are put together, they can build this cathedral.



“I’m worried about this involvement of state funds in the project. And it is obvious that the use of state funds has brought all of these difficulties that Samuel Okudzeto is championing. I don’t think it is too late for us to look at reengineering the whole funding and get these individuals and give them all the support for them to build this thing for us,” he said.



