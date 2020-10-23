Dagbon needs development projects and not political violence- Yoo-Na

Yoo-Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai

Yoo-Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai has stated that the people of Dagbon need developmental projects and not political violence.

“We need good roads, educational and health facilities, Agricultural inputs and not Political Violence that will retard our progress”.



Yoo-Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai stated this when a team of Yendi Peace Centre led by Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi-Naa Bishop of Yendi, Catholic Bishop of Yendi Diocese called on him at Savelugu in the Northern Region.



He said it is important for politicians to use decent words during their political Campaigns nationwide to avoid conflict and urged them to ensure peace before, during, and after the December 2020 elections.

He expressed happiness that the Bishop and the members of the Yendi Peace Centre were in Savelugu to visit him and reminded them to do more at various flashpoints by organizing workshops on peaceful elections.



He commended the Yendi Peace Centre for educating the people on peace and urged them to work harder to sustain the peace in the area.



Bishop Boi-Naa said they were happy to meet him after meeting Ya-Na Abukari II and the Northern Regional Minister Mr Salifu Saeed on different dates about their work.