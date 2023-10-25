Dam Spillage: Mepe Development Association slams sanitation minister

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh

The Mepe Development Association (MDA) has taken a swipe at the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, for blaming the indigenes of Mepe and other downstream communities along the Volta River for not heeding warnings to evacuate before the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The Association in a statement condemned the minister for making the comments and blaming the victims of the disaster.



The Association said the Minister’s comments were “ill-informed, uneducated” and disrespectful to the people of Mepe, who have suffered greatly from the devastating floods.



Freda Prempeh speaking at a forum organized by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and its customers in Accra on Monday, blamed the victims saying they refused to evacuate.

She said “The Akosombo dam spillage, even though Volta River Authority, National Disaster Management Organisation, the Water Resources Commission, came together to educate the people in the community and did simulation exercises with them even at Mepe, yet, they refused to leave. They did not want to be evacuated, and they stayed there till the end when we started spilling.”



“Unfortunately, look at what is happening, and the government has to spend millions of money on relief items, and education. The water in the whole area is contaminated and the Ghana Water Company and Water Resources Commission will have to spend millions of money to treat the water before we can pass it through our pipes.”



But the Association responding said“We wish to make it clear that the Mepe Traditional Council, Mepe Development Association, opinion leaders, and all key stakeholders were not engaged in any simulation exercise or post-simulation exercise as claimed by the Minister,” the statement said.