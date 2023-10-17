Dam Spillage: Over 8,000 persons rescued – Ghana Navy

A photo of a ship belonging to the Navy

Over 8,000 people have been rescued from flood-stricken areas as a result of the destructive spillage from the Akosombo Dam, the Ghana Navy has revealed.

This was disclosed by Commodore EA Kwafo from the Naval Training Command.



He was providing an update on the floods at Mepe in the Volta Region.



He also revealed that the rescue team in affected districts is monitoring critical infrastructure and responding to distress calls to mitigate the damage caused by the spillage.



Additional personnel and logistics will be deployed if rescuers become inundated with the current efforts.

“We are monitoring critical infrastructure as well as responding to distress calls from the district assemblies, VRA, and NADMO and we have been rescuing people on the water and we are monitoring the estuary because it becomes a deathtrap in times of flooding.



“We were keeping watch on critical infrastructure and as of yesterday evening, we had evacuated over 8,000 flood-stricken people to safe havens and we have brought over ten more boats downstream and experienced divers and lifesavers to assist in the rescue efforts.”



“Depending on how it goes, we may bring in more facilities and more personnel or if the situation improves, then, we may be keeping a watch anyway and we are ready to respond to any distress call and help save lives and properties to help mitigate the losses during this difficult times,” Commodore EA Kwafo he added.