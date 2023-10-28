Dam spillage: Alpha Hour's Pastor Elvis Agyeman donates relief items to affected residents

Founder and lead pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry and the convenor of Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyeman has donated some relief items to affected persons from the recent Akosombo Dam Spillage.

In a video posed on YouTube by Nana Tea and sighted by GhanaWeb, a truckload full of relief items including bags of rice, mattresses, T-rolls, exercise books and others were loaded and sent to some affected residents and children.



In the video, Pastor Elvis could be heard apologising for the late response, citing that he wasn’t aware of such news. He thanked Youtuber Nana Tea for alerting him to the situation and prayed against such disasters occurring again.



“Forgive me, it was only this week I heard something like that has happened of a truth. It was only this week? Yes. I didn't know. Mostly my phone is off and I hardly watch the telly or something so I didn't know such news had broken out. But when we heard it we've put ourselves together and we are coming to our favorites," Pastor Agyeman said.



He continued, "..Even if you are not part of the interaction, you are part in the spirit. We are going to help our fellow Voltarians and we trust God that such a disaster will not happen in the country again.



“God bless you Nana T for letting me know this and then standing in to make sure this thing is done. God Richard. Bless you,” he added.

Currently, nine districts in the Volta Region face the consequences of this flooding, and residents are grappling with a humanitarian crisis. Communities like Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have seen their lives and properties submerged by the rising waters.



Many residents have had to self-evacuate, while the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other agencies are actively participating in rescue operations. Various institutions and individuals have been contributing relief items to help the affected residents.



watch the video below







ID/MA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



