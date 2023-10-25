Dam spillage: Education Minister tours flood-affected communities

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has embarked on a tour of several communities affected by the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The purpose of the minister's visit is to gather essential information and assess how the flooding situation has impacted the closure of numerous schools in these affected communities.



During his tour, Dr Adutwum engaged with head teachers, teachers, and other key stakeholders in the education sector to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges they are facing as a result of the flooding.



The flood situation has necessitated the temporary closure of many schools, and the minister's visit aims to ascertain the extent of the disruption in the education system and explore potential solutions.

Education remains a top priority for the government, and the Minister of Education is actively seeking ways to address the challenges posed by the flood-affected communities to ensure that the education of students in these areas is not unduly disrupted.



His fact-finding mission is part of a concerted effort to address the educational implications of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage and provide support to the affected schools and communities.