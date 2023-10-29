Dam spillage: Ibrahim Mahama commences dredging of stagnant flood waters, construction of damaged roads at Mepe

Okudzeto Ablakwa, others at the sod Cutting

Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, has initiated a project to dredge and re-channel stagnant water at the disaster site in Mepe.

The project also involves creating pathways to redirect floodwaters and the reconstruction of damaged roads in the Mepe RC-St. Kizito area.



This effort began after a brief groundbreaking ceremony on October 28 in Mepe in the Volta Region. It followed a donation made earlier to provide relief items for 20,000 households that had been displaced by the floods..



Engineers & Planners which is owned by Ibrahim Mahama is undertaking these special tasks at no financial cost to the affected communities or any other institution.



Mr Mahama deployed his engineers, workers, and equipment to fulfill a commitment he made to the affected communities.



The sod-cutting ceremony was attended by the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as well as local Chiefs and Queen mothers from the Mepe community.

Ibrahim Mahama was represented by his Aide, Rafik Mahama who stated that helping those in need and giving back to society is something Ibrahim Mahama is passionate about.



He added that they are also working to extend similar support to those affected by the dam spillage in the Oti Region and the Northern Regions.



The Chiefs expressed their gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama and his team for fulfilling the promise made during the presentation of relief items.



They explained that dredging the area would allow water to move freely from the flooded areas, aiding in their recovery from the disaster.



North Tongu MP, Okudzeto Ablakwa also thanked Ibrahim Mahama and his team for their significant intervention, expressing their lasting gratitude for both the relief items and efforts to dredge stagnant floodwaters, create new pathways for floodwater redirection, and reconstruct damaged roads in the Mepe RC-St. Kizito enclave.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is most certainly a man who keeps his word.



