Dam spillage: Indonesian Consulate in Ghana opens scholarship doors for victims in North Tongu

An area in the Volta Region flooded by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam

The Indonesian Consulate in Ghana has announced scholarship support for qualified residents in Mepe and other parts of the North Tongu District in the Volta region.

The program when selected will allow the beneficiaries to study in Indonesia for free while receiving stipends during the course of study.



Though the opportunity is open for all Ghanaians, the Honorary Consul, H.E A. B. Paskal Rois said the recent floods that swept through the area and other parts of the country and their impact on the people present an opportunity for residents in the affected areas to benefit even more from the program.



He made this known when he led a delegation to Mepe to hand over relief items to the affected victims.



He announced that “People who have the SHS qualification, people who have the Nurses Training or Teacher Training College qualification or the Polytechnic qualification have access to this scholarship to do first degree.”



“Once your qualification is good to go to any university, please call on us, my office is open and we are willing to give it to you to go and study in Indonesian for free. Please, it is not like your mother has to go and sell clothes to pay for your air ticket for you to go to school; the Embassy or Consulate will pay for it, your visa and every travelling expense,” he added.



The team donated several food products made in Indonesia which include cartoons of detergents, clothes, blankets, oil and rice among others to cushion the victims against the devastating effects of the floods.

The support is a partnership initiative from the Honorary Consul with Peace Indo Ghana, Wings Group, Mensa Group, Indonesia Africa Trade Mission, Rig Oil International Services (ROIS) Ltd, Rois Travels Ltd as well as the Indonesian Community in Ghana.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa commended the delegation for the donation and indicated that the items received will go a long way to minimize the sufferings of the victims.



The delegation also included Mrs Gifty Etsa Rois, wife of the Honorary Consul and Rev. Sister Sri Supadmi from Indonesia.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.