Dam spillage: Keta Municipal Security Council temporarily prohibits fishing

File photo

The Keta Municipal Security Council has temporarily prohibited fishing in the area.

The high water levels caused by the opening of the flood control gate at the Havedzi-Kedzi estuary to allow the Keta Lagoon to flow into the sea prompted this directive, it said.



Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, stated that the step to stop fishermen from fishing is to protect their lives.

“The spillage of the Akosombo Dam ends up in the Keta Lagoon because where it will have to pass through into the sea has been affected and therefore raised the water level.



"Apart from the River Volta, we also have other water bodies in addition to rainfall and so there is high pressure in the Keta Lagoon, and we feel if we should allow anybody to get close, we may lose lives and properties,” he added.