Dam spillage: Kpong Left Bank irrigation project investors donate to flood victims

The Kpong Left Bank Investors’ Cooperative made some donations to flood victims

The Kpong Left Bank Investors’ Cooperative has made a donation worth several thousand of Ghana Cedis to the affected communities of the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage.

Items donated include 100 bags of maize, 500 pieces of mosquito nets, over 5000 bags of sachet water, and used clothing.



The affected communities that benefited from the donation are Gblornu, Kassa, Alabonu, Torgorme, Klamadaboe, Kesega-korfe, Vome, and Nakpoe.



The group was led by their chairman, Mr. Daniel Gbedawo who encouraged affected community members to stay strong in such tough times.



He assured leaders of the affected communities that the investors will always stand by them.

The chairman stressed that the investors see the surrounding communities as their neighbors and major stakeholders in their businesses.



Hence, in such a time of crisis, they will stand with them through it all and together help to feed Ghana and the international community.



The Kpong Left Bank Investors’ Cooperative is a group of Commercial Farmers operating at the Left Bank of the Kpong Dam. These farmers produce in commercial quantities maize, rice, bananas, and vegetables for both the local and international markets.