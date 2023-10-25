Dam spillage disaster: Snake bites prevalent in temporary clinics for flood victims - Health Service

Some affected persons using canoe to move around in the flooded community.

The Ghana Health Service has reported an unusual surge in snake bite cases among victims of the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

This, they said, has further complicated the already situation in flooded communities.



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, in a 3news.com report, assured the communities that although there is a surge in the snake bite cases, it has the situation under control.



Dr. Kuma Aboagye clarified that so far, no disease outbreak has occurred, but the healthcare systems are being put in place to help tackle potential threats such as cholera, diarrhoea-related diseases, and malaria.



He emphasised that the impact of the spillage goes beyond physical harm, with many individuals experiencing mental stress from having to sleep on verandas and temporary shelters.



‘‘More logistics will be needed. We have been bringing them mosquito nets and Aqua taps for clean water. We have created makeshift structures and I am just coming from Mepe. Even though they are all well, there is an urgent call for medical screening for them. I believe the systems are working and we will continue to strengthen it until the whole situation is brought under control.



“For now, we have not seen anything significant apart from snake bites at a few centres. Some of the places, it's quite difficult to hang nets but the regions are coming up with innovative ways to hang the nets so that we can prevent malaria infection transmission. Ramification goes beyond the physical we see. Even mental stress having to sleep on verandas,’’ he noted.

Despite the fact that some regions, such as Eastern and Greater Accra, have been less affected by the direct impact of the water, the Ghana Health Service director indicated that the health service is taking proactive measures to disinfect these areas to ensure the safety of residents.



‘’In 3 districts in Eastern and Greater Accra, the water has not directly affected most parts of the community but we are disinfecting the areas to ensure they are safe. We advise them to stay away from the water and if they continue like that, we won’t have the catastrophe projected. We need those who can support us to come and support the communities’’ he said.



Ever since the flood occurred after the Volta River Authority (VRA) began its spilling exercise of the Akosombo and Kpong dams, experts have raised concerns about waterborne diseases and other health challenges in the affected communities, as residents have had to come into contact with contaminated water.



As of now, over 26,000 people have been displaced across various regions, including Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra. These persons have also lost their properties and sources of livelihood to the flood.



