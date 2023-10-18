Dam spillage disaster: 'This isn't time for political statements' - GNAT

Parts of the Volta region submerged

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has said now is not the time for making political statements but instead, taking pragmatic steps to bring relief to residents in the communities inundated by excess water spilled from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

More than 12,000 people have been displaced in communities in mostly the Volta Region - a stronghold of the opposition.



In a statement, GNAT said: "The situation is quite tragic, more so when it is man-made".



"We, of GNAT, wonder whether the people lower stream the dam were educated or warned of the fate that awaited them arising out of the spillage and the steps to take so as not to be overwhelmed as is now the case", the statement said.



"If this was not done, then this is unfortunate and we wonder how fellow compatriots will overcome it in this era of austerity and economic malice", the umbrella group for teachers bemoaned.



"It is a result of this that GNAT calls on the government and international bodies and agencies to go to the immediate aid of the affected communities and people, and save them from this unexpected calamity," the group urged.

It added: "This should not be the time for political statements but pragmatic steps to ease the people out of the pain and anguish they are going through".



GNAT equally backed a call for the declaration of a state of emergency in the affected areas, "since the circumstances under which a state of emergency could be declared --- whether for natural or man-made disasters -- is being experienced currently".



A few days ago, President Nana Akufo-Addo commiserated with the thousands of displaced people of the Volta Region, whose homes, farms, and property have been ravaged by floods resulting from the spillage of excess water from the dams.



During his tour on Monday, 16 October 2023, President Nana Akufo-Addo told the traditional leaders and people of Mepe that: "My visit here, today, is a very simple one: It is to come and commiserate with you about the tragedy that has occurred."



The president explained that even though he was out of the country when the disaster struck, he set the government in motion to strategise to help the situation.

"When it happened, I was in America, on official business, when the Chief of Staff called me in America about what had happened, and we discussed what had to be done; so that is when we agreed to establish an Inter-Ministerial Committee to co-ordinate government's response to this tragedy", he noted, adding: "The co-ordination is about immediate, about tomorrow, and about tomorrow, tomorrow".



Mr. Akufo-Addo said: "The most important thing was, first of all, to ensure the life of people".



"That is why nine centres were established here in Mepe for all the displaced people", he explained, indicating: "And all the people in these nine centres have been provided relief items by NADMO; and its NADMO’s intention to continue the exercise of providing relief items".



"So, apart from what NADMO is doing, we have also to think about the future", he said.



The president said he was aware that the people of the area were predominantly farmers.

The president acknowledged that the rivers that overflowed destroyed the many farms along their banks and announced that "one of the things that the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Finance, and the Office of the President is going to be working [on] with the District Assembly, is to decide exactly the nature of the support we have to give to you when the water has gone away, so nobody could do the farm".



"This is why I am saying that the committee is working in several phases. One, immediate relief; and then tomorrow", he added.



The president then pointed out that he was a president for all Ghanaians, thus, his intervention irrespective of politics.



"But I want you to know that the government is going to do everything in its powers to assist, to make sure that things are all right. I think everybody here, and I hope you take the message all across, North Tongu, South Tongu, Central Tongu, that when these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all."



"When I took the Oath of Office as President, I took the Oath of Office as President of every single individual in Ghana; of all peoples in Ghana, all districts, and whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all people. So Togbe, you and your elders, I want the people here, beginning with you and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians", the president asserted.

He stressed: "I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me, but that is not a concern, and in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party."



"So, Togbe, I came here this afternoon, to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people of Mepe, and the area."