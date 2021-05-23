Dambai Police command arrests three over alleged murder and kidnapping

File photo

Source: GNA

The Dambai District Police Command has arrested three suspects of Fulani extraction for their alleged roles in the murder and kidnapping of a 45-year-old Gariba Manga and his junior brother Bube Manga aged 35.

The suspects are; Issah Goma, 25, Mamari Osumanu, 51 years and 30-year-old Seifu Malami alias Mario or lce Kenkey.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr John Nchor, Acting Oti Regional Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Police Service in a signed statement disclosed that the suspects had been remanded into police custody by the Nkwanta District Court and would re-appear on June 3.



He said the suspects were arrested following a report of the murder of one Gariba Manga and the kidnapping of one Bube Manga, when some armed men attacked a cottage at Ankra Akura on May 5, this year.



The Public Affairs Officer said the alleged kidnappers demanded an amount of GHS 100,000.00 for the release of the victim.

“However, Police-Public cooperation led to the rescue of victim Bube Manga on May 10 by members of the Hunters Club in the bush at Yariga No. 2, a community along with the Dambai-Nkwanta road network.”



He said the victim, who looked pale and weak, was sent to the hospital for examination and treatment.



ASP Nchor said a spent cartridge/shell, raincoats, improvised hood suspected to have been used by the kidnappers were recovered by Police.



He said the Oti Regional Police Command was encouraging the public to report persons involved in criminal activities to face the rigours of the law and assured informants of absolute confidentiality.