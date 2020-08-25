Regional News

Damongo Independent candidate to build Arabic and Vocational Technical School in Busunu

David Tiki Dange

An aspiring Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region, David Tiki Dange has announced the construction of an English & Arabic as well as Vocational & Technical School in Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region to promote teaching and learning of languages and vocation in the Busunu traditional area.

Mr Tiki disclosed this in his second visit to the Palace of Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu (II) at the weekend after a meeting with over 500 beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme in the Busunu community.



Mr Tiki said an increase in the area's population meant an increase in the number of children accessing education, which according to him should be considered by political parties instead of the sharing of money.



The aspiring Independent Parliamentary candidate said;



“Whether I’m voted for or not, Busunu, my mother’s home will get the school”; he assured.



Mr Tiki also said the school when to establish, shall help in the propagation of Islam and also curb youth unemployment problem of the area.

Bonyantowura Kwaja S. Kwakye, who spoke on behalf of Busunuwura said, the people of Busunu will forever be grateful to Mr Tiki Dange for all his numerous commitments in the development of his traditional area.



The Chief said; “This is your home, you can visit with a bag of development at any time. The doors are opened. Busunu has a very vast land that can accommodate any developmental structure”.



Bonyantowura Kwaja said masons and other artisans are brought from other places to Busunu for construction works which after the establishment of the school will be a thing of the past since there will be employment opportunities especially for the youth of the area.



Meanwhile, a parcel of land is expected to allocate for the project with some Chinese contractors also expected to start the construction of the project.

