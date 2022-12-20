Damongo MP commissions second astroturf at Larabanga

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Friday 16th December 2022 commissioned an ultramodern astroturf for the Larabanga community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

According to the Damongo MP, the commissioning of the astroturf pitch will add to the already-commissioned Damongo township one, which will help unearth and develop the sporting talents of the youth in the constituency and beyond. He added that this is key to his objectives as an MP.



Hon. Abu Jinapor said two more astroturf pitches would be constructed in the Busunu and Canteen electoral areas, respectively, in the Damongo Constituency, with work expected to begin early next year.



Hon. Jinapor Parliament thanked the Zongo Development Authority, which jointly financed the project alongside his office.



Addressing the people of the Larabanga community, he reminded them that the main aim of religion is to go to heaven, whereas the main aim of politics is to bring development to the doorsteps of the people, and that is exactly what he is doing after getting the nod to lead the Damongo Constituency.

He said the Larabanga community will also see him commissioning the community library and other development projects in the area.



The astroturf pitch, which is fitted with floodlights, can have football matches played both day and night.



Damongo Mole National Football Club battled Larabanga Football Club. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with the second leg expected to be played later as part of activities marking the commissioning. The winning team went home with GHC 5000, sets of jerseys, and a football. The second team also got Ghc2000 with a football.



Some staff of the Zongo Developmental Authorities were present to witness the commissioning of the project alongside executives of the NPP in the Savannah Region.