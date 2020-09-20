Damongo MP presents ambulance to the chiefs and people of Busunu

Adam Mutawakilu making the presentation

The member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency who is also the ranking member for Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, Hon Adam Mutawakilu, popularly known in his Constituency as “Garlus” has presented an Ambulance to the Busunu Health Centre.

The Ambulance according to the MP is presented to the people to serve the 7 health facilities within the zone.



This is the second Ambulance to be donated by the MP in the Damongo Constituency after he presented an Ambulance to the Laribanga Zone.



Speaking in Busunu, Hon. Muntawakilu said that the process to get the Busunu Ambulance started in 2019 with procurement and other administrative procedures with some administrative difficulties stalling the process.



According to him, the procurement process got done in June 2020 and by end of July, the ambulance was procured and now presented to the people on 18th September, 2020.



During the short ceremony held at the forecourt of the Busunuwura’s Palace, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NDC Alhaji Imoro aka “Man Blessing” reminded the people of Busunu the good works of President Mahama and Hon Garlus for the Busunu Traditional Area. He called on them to vote massively for President John Mahama and retain Hon Garlus, because this pair is what will bring more development to the people.

He added again that everyone must take interest in the voter exhibition exercise to make sure his/her name is captured in the register.



In his speech, the former DCE, Hon Ali B. Kassim, recounted the efforts of the John Mahama administration to get the people of Busunu and in effect the West Gonja District, one of the 200 E-blocks. He said, the paper works were done and a site acquired during the reign of the late Busunuwura Nungbaso, but the Akuffo-Addo’s government resolved to halt and abandon those projects which were why the said E-block project never came to fruition.



Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna made time to educate the people the differences between an ambulance and a hearse. He went further to admonish all party members to desist from causing division in the NDC by using him against Hon Garlus. He called on the people of Busunu not to throw away their son in times of need. He admonished the people to be careful who to choose as a leader.



“You have to choose a leader who respects elders and will respect everyone, a leader who you can trust and a leader who can keep secrets”, Alhaji Limuna said.



The MP Hon Garlus thanked the Chiefs and people of the Busunu electoral area for their patience and support and recounted when he made the promise to deliver the ambulance to them and how the processes went before this day. He took time in his delivery to account for his stewardship as far as the development of the Busunu Traditional Area is concerned.

The Damongo MP finally informed the Busunuwura that the Busunu Junior High School will be given a computer laboratory by end of next week. He said he has left his footprints across the Constituency and in the Busunu traditional area in particular.



Mr Yaw Pankani (the Lindquist) who spoke on behalf of Busunuwura and his people at the palace thanked ‘Yenawura’ for his gesture and promised that his good works will be translated into victory come December 7.



He also assured that, under the supervision of HRM Busunuwura Monasa, the fully furnished Hyundai ambulance would be put to good use for the benefit of the people, urging the Health Centre administration to take good care of the vehicle.



The ambulance was finally handed over to the Ghana Health Service for onward delivery to the Busunu Health Centre.

