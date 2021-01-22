Damongo NDC sacks 3 former executives, suspends 6 indefinitely

Source: Abraham Ananpansah, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress in the Damongo Constituency has sacked three of its former constituency and branch executives from the party.

The three-Amadu Sualisu Bistarco; a former Branch Youth Organizer at Langbonto polling station, Fusheini Alhassan; a former Constituency Youth Organizer and Yussif Alhassan; a former branch executive were expelled for what the party deemed, "extreme anti-party conduct in breach of the party's constitution".



In addition to the three that have been sacked, the party has also cracked the whip on six members consisting of former and current executives by suspending them indefinitely.



The six members are Mumuni Mohammed Sumaila; Yagbon Branch Treasurer, Abubakari Habib; a former Constituency Deputy Secretary, Imoro Abdul Rauf; former Constituency Deputy Communications Officer, Saaka Seidu; Presby Branch Chairman, Yakubu Kipo; one-time Constituency Treasurer Aspirant and Ewuntoma Joe Malik; a branch executive.



This brings the total number to nine members who are suffering various degrees of sanctions in separate letters sighted by this writer and signed by the constituency chairman, Abdulai Sulemana.



"Pursuant to Article 46(8)(a),(b),(c),(d) and (e) of the party's constitution and following the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, the Constituency Executive Committee has forthwith, suspended/expelled you indefinitely as a member of the National Democratic Congress for your persistent anti-party conduct," the letters read.

In a phone interview, the Deputy Constituency Secretary of the party, Adamu Zomnura Shaibu confirmed the news and indicated that the said members have on several occasions turned down query letters served them to appear before the disciplinary committee to address the issues as prescribed by the party's constitution.



He disclosed that as contained in the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, the expelled and suspended members have on several occasions mounted campaign platforms to campaign for the NPP, engaged in open and unwarranted attacks on the person of the NDC presidential and parliamentary candidates during, before and after the just ended 2020 elections and organized meetings in support of the NPP parliamentary candidate prior to the 2020 polls.



Whilst describing the action as necessary and in good faith, he cautioned members of the party to at all times endeavour to uphold the party's constitution which runs supreme to any other interest and desist from engaging in activities that are inimical to the success of the party.



The NDC in the just-ended elections lost the Damongo constituency seat to the ruling New Patriotic Party's candidate, Lawyer Abu Jinapor.

