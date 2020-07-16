Regional News

'Damongo will have my roofing sheet factory whether I win or not' – Tiki Dange

Tiki Dange

The Aspiring Independent Parliamentary candidate for Damongo Constituency of Savannah Region, Tiki Dange, has promised without that the people of Damongo will in 2021 have a roofing sheet (zinc) factory he promised them whether he wins the seat or not.

Mr Tiki in an interview with Nkilgi FM said, he has made all arrangements with a Chinese company that a roofing sheet factory to be established in Damongo to employ so many youths to reduce unemployment in the Constituency.



“I have spoken with a Chinese company which deal in the manufacturing of zinc roofing sheets and roofing nails. It will commence in 2021 and I believe this will employ most of the youth in Damongo to cut down unemployment,” he said.

Mr Tiki has also said politicians in Ghana have lost trust from their electorates especially the electorates in the Damongo Constituency. He said China which is one of the developed countries in the world has one of the highest populations but has been able to develop the country in 50 years.



“China now, even in the interior villages have conservatory buildings which were all done in 50 years and Ghana in my Constituency where I was born which is now over 63 years which doesn’t still have water. I am not a politician though, but I have realized that my people deserved better than this,” he added.

