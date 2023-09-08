Dampare has escaped four poisoning attempts - Peace Watch boss alleges

Dr George Akufo Dampare, IGP

Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, the Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, has alleged that there have been four unsuccessful attempts on the life of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

According to Daniels, those who oppose Dampare's leadership style and his approach to managing the police force have allegedly orchestrated these attempts on his life.



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio on September 7, 2023, she asserted that the motivation behind these alleged assassination attempts was the IGP's commitment to eradicating indiscipline and misconduct within the police force.



“Do you know that there have been four failed attempts on the life of Dampare? Four times they have attempted to poison him but were unsuccessful.



"They attempted to poison him because he no longer entertained indiscipline and misconduct on the part of police officers,” rainbowradioonline.com quoted her to have said.



She highlighted that the IGP has brought about several significant changes and introduced dynamic reforms in the management of the Ghana Police Service.



These transformations, she explained, have led to a growing number of individuals plotting against him.



She emphasized that the ongoing investigation into an alleged leak tape that involves some top police officers and former Northern Regional New Party (NPP) chairman plotting to remove him has shed light on the envy and intentions of these alleged opposing forces.

“If you have a leader who has a vision and he is implementing the vision and a few are against him, that should tell you how evil these few people are.



“What is happening is unfortunate and denigrates the Police Service. The evil of a few people, including interdicted officers, is affecting the Police. It’s a shame that these officers have been exposed.



"These officers who have been interdicted are nation wreckers. Take a look at how Officer Asare was carrying himself. It was disgusting, and Ghanaians should not entertain such evil plots,” she added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has interdicted all the police officers involved in the leaked IGP audio, which is currently being investigated by a special committee of parliament.



In a statement dated Thursday, September 7, 2023, and signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, it said that the three have been interdicted over their involvement in the tape.



One of the three men is COP George Alex Mensah, a former Director General of Operations of the service.



AM/SARA

