Dampare inaugurates GhIG new executives, Crysler Akwei Ankrah elected as president

Group photo of some of the executives

Source: GNA

Professor Samuel Dampare, Director General of Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, has charged the new executive committee of the Ghana Institution of Geoscientists (GhIG) to ensure responsiveness to society’s changing needs and help members advance professionally.

The new 12-member committee has Mr. Crysler Akwei Ankrah, the immediate past General Secretary of the Institution as President.



Other members are Mr. Maxwell Boateng, Vice President (Public Service); Prof Patrick Asamoah Sakyi, Vice President (Academia); Mrs. Yaayaa Blankson, Vice President (Industry) and Dr. Prince Ofori Amponsah, General Secretary.



The other members are Mrs. Rosemary Okla, Treasurer; Dr. Mariam Selorm Sapah, Public Affairs Officer; Mr. Bruno Nathaneal Ansah, Website Officer; Dr. Mahamuda Abu, Chairperson, Northern Sector; Mr. Augustine Appiah Boakye, Chairperson of Middle Belt; Dr. Samuel Nunoo, Chairperson, South-Eastern Sector and Mr. Charles Kusi-Manu, Chairperson, South-Western Sector.



“As you begin your tenure, I would urge you to be focused, resourceful, and innovative steer the affairs of GHIG in order that it will adequately respond to the ever-changing dynamics of societal needs and our professional advancement,” Prof Dampare said.



Inaugurating the committee at the GAEC campus at Kwabenya, near Legon, Prof Dampare stressed “Transparency and ethical conduct” as watch phrases during their two-year term".

He thanked the outgoing committee for their dedicated service to the GhiG.



Prof Dampare noted that current happenings in Ghana and around the world require that the GhiG became active in the public sphere providing well-researched, balanced opinions on geological exploration and its impact on issues as climate change, galamsey, and energy transition.



He urged the GhiG to better position itself for a regulatory framework, public policy and advocacy, academia, and professional development.



In his inaugural speech, Mr Ankrah said his administration envisioned a GHIG that not only upholds the fundamental principles as established by their predecessors but propels the Institute to new heights, contributing significantly to national sustainable development without jeopardizing the rights of future generations.



He mentioned a 10-point plan, that included advocacy for the Geoscience Act, ensuring collaborative synergies, membership drive, fundraising initiatives, and facilitating startup projects.

Dr. Anthony Duah, the immediate past President, charged the newly elected officers to work together to move the image of the GhiG to a new level, saying, “Don’t let the enthusiasm you showed us during your campaign for election die with your election. You need it now for the work ahead.”



He called on the executives to follow up on the Ghana Geoscience Bill, pursue a vibrant membership drive, continue training and mentorship programmes, and pursue the Institute’s Five-year Strategic Plan.



Dr. Duah further urged the executives to continue dialoguing with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) Board on the implementation of the GGSA Act 928 and organize more webinars to constantly educate the members and the public on pertinent national issues.