Dampare interacts with police, residents of Kumawu ahead of by-election

IGP Dampare with some police personnel

The Inspector General Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has toured Kumawu in the Ashanti region in order to touch base with the police deployment in the area for May 23, 2023 by-election.

Dr. Dampare is also expected to assess security preparedness ahead of the Tuesday polls.



He interacted with the public, walk through the street and assess the general security ahead of the upcoming Kumawu Constituency by-election.

The by-election follows the death of the MP for the constituency who will be buried on Saturday.



The leadership of the NDC and NPP have been in the constituency supporting their various candidates.