2
Menu
News

Dampare interacts with police, residents of Kumawu ahead of by-election

Dampare Police.png IGP Dampare with some police personnel

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Inspector General Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has toured Kumawu in the Ashanti region in order to touch base with the police deployment in the area for May 23, 2023 by-election.

Dr. Dampare is also expected to assess security preparedness ahead of the Tuesday polls.

He interacted with the public, walk through the street and assess the general security ahead of the upcoming Kumawu Constituency by-election.

The by-election follows the death of the MP for the constituency who will be buried on Saturday.

The leadership of the NDC and NPP have been in the constituency supporting their various candidates.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name