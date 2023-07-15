Dampare is one of the 'few excellent' appointments made by Akufo-Addo - Franklin Cudjoe

George Akuffo Dampare, IGP

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding President and CEO of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has praised the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as one of the "few excellent" appointments made by President Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe called on the President to disregard those conspiring to remove the police chief due to his professionalism.



He wrote, "Mr. President, ignore those treasonable elements planning to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Much as we at IMANI would have wished the power to appoint the IGP should be taken away from your office and vested in a police electoral college, we say without equivocation that the current IGP is one of the very few excellent appointments you have made in seven years."



Cudjoe's post continued, emphasizing the potential consequences of removing the IGP: "Remove the IGP, and you would have lent credence to the ignoble and infamous sagas of your penchant for throwing good men and women to political hounds on a whim. May this not be part of your enduring legacy."

Sulemana Braimah, the head of the Media Foundation for West Africa, also expressed support for the IGP in a statement. Braimah highlighted the unprecedented public backing the IGP has received, suggesting that Ghanaians recognize and appreciate his leadership abilities.



He stated, "It is not for nothing that for the first time, we are witnessing overwhelming public support for an IGP. The Ghanaian people know true leadership when they see and experience one. For once, let's leave the partisanship and hatred and support Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to continue with his exceptional effort and leadership to build the Ghana Police Service we want and deserve as a nation."



