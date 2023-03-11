Dampare personally involved in searching for killers of slain soldier

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

It has emerged that the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare was personally involved in the intelligence work that led to the arrest of the killers of the slain soldier Imoro Sheriff.

According to sources familiar with the development, the IGP joined the operations on the grounds at Ashaiman to follow leads and tip-offs that eventually led to the arrest of the suspects on Friday, 10 March 2023.



The Police in a post on social on Friday evening said: “The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March 2023”.



On Saturday, March 4, 2023, Imoro Sherrif, who according to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) visited Accra from Sunyani, was murdered in the Ashaiman township.



His death led members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to descend on the Greater Accra town in a dawn swoop.

The GAF in their official statement stated that “the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was not to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.”



On social media, residents of Ashaiman reported that they were questioned and brutalised in the said swoop. They shared disturbing accounts and images.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, condemned the GAF's actions saying: “We cannot take the laws into our hands whether we are lawmakers or security agencies.”



The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, also indicated that the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament together with the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command will pay a visit to the Ashaiman community on Thursday, March 16.