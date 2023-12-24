Dampare set me up a week before he was due to be sacked – COP George Mensah

Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah has asserted that he was set up by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over fears of he (COP Mensah) becoming the IGP’s replacement.

Speaking in interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, George Mensah who was captured in a leaked tape lobbying for the top police job alleged that the IGP set him up, edited and leaked the tape a week before he was scheduled to be sacked from office.



“How come? Someone realised he was not doing his job well and that he was going to get sacked, and knowing the person likely to succeed him after he is sacked, he set him up.



"About a week to his impending sacking, he edited the setup and spread it through the media forcing people’s hand. That’s what happened,” he explained the genesis of the leaked audio.



In the said tape, George Mensah made various allegations against Dr Dampare and his management of the Ghana Police Service.



Appearing before a parliamentary committee instituted to investigate the leaked tape, George Mensah who defended his allegations further accused Dr Dampare of setting him up through former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu.

“Of course there is an objective and that is why I told the committee that if they want the real, actual recording they should call the IGP. I said it at the committee because he knew something about it. He and Bugri Naabu set it up,” he reiterated his accusation in a previous interview on Joynews.



Having retired from the Police Service, COP Alex George Mensah is currently eyeing the New Patriotic Party parliamentary ticket for Bekwai Constituency.



