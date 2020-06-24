xxxxxxxxxxx

Dan Botwe admitted at UGMC over suspected coronavirus case

The Regional Reorganisation Minister is reported to be on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra after being suspected of contracting coronavirus.

According to media reports, Dan Botwe reported at the Hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, and is currently at a place called the ‘Red zone’ where only COVID-19 positive are kept.



Education Minister is also said to be at the UGMC awaiting for his coronavirus test results after reporting unwell.



According to the press secretary to the Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, the Minister is detained at the UGMC as a precautionary measure for further observation, due to his condition.



The total number of cases recorded stands at 14,568.



Out of the total number of positive cases, 6,019 were found through general surveillance while 8,549 were through enhanced contact tracing testing.

Currently, there are 3,566 active cases being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers as well as home management.



24 persons are severe and 6 are in critical conditions (5 on ventilators), the Ghana Health Service stated.



The latest update comes from the results of 277, 550 samples that were tested by the various testing centers across the country.



Regional breakdown per region



Greater Accra Region - 8,075

Ashanti Region - 2,812



Western Region - 1,148



Central Region - 794



Eastern Region - 373



Volta Region - 314

Upper East Region - 271



Oti Region - 105



Western North Region - 82



Northern Region - 61



Savannah Region - 37

Upper West Region - 35



Bono East Region - 33



Ahafo Region - 8



North East Region - 3



Bono Region - 3

