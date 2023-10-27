Dan Botwe cuts sod for ultra-modern market complex at Nkoranza South

Dignitaries who attended the event

The Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation, Dan Botwe, has cut sod for the state-of-the-art market facility in the Nkoranza South Municipality in the Bono East Region.

Funded by the World Bank, Botwe said the project is scheduled to be completed by July 2024, and promised that the government will ensure that the contractor, A4 Construction Limited, completes the project on time.



The Nkoranza South market project is part of the 35 secondary city projects funded by a World Bank loan. Nkoranza is the second city in the Bono East Region to benefit from the World Bank initiative.



Phase I of the market project includes the construction of two-storey, 50 lockable stores, construction of 100 market stores, four market hostels, a 20-seater WC toilet facility, and 10 bathrooms, construction of sanitation and revenue offices, drilling and mechanised boreholes, fire hydrants, and rehabilitation of existing market facilities.



Phase 2 involves construction of two-storey, 50 units comprising 47 lockable stores, construction of a police post, a health post, a six-seater WC toilet, and drilling and mechanisation of two boreholes and construction of 100 unit stalls and two creches with offices.



For phase three, the market will have a bitumen surfacing of 1.2 km of roads with drains and 1.2 km walkways, two bus stops, procurement of 20 waste bins, and planting of street ornamental trees along the road, pavement of 164,910 square meters of a waiting lounge, installation of 30 security lights, two bus terminals, construction of drainage systems, and landscaping.

According to Botwe, who is also the MP for Okere, upon completion, this ultra-modern market project is poised to stimulate commercial activities in the municipality.



Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, on behalf of his subordinates, expressed gratitude to the government for the project and pledged their unwavering support for its construction.



Accompanying the minister were his deputy, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, MP for Techiman South, key figures from the ministry, and consultants from AESL.



Also, present at the ceremony were Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, the Paramount Chief for Nkoranza Traditional Area, sub Chiefs, and Queen Mothers in attendance. Notable dignitaries included the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Daniel Owiredu, Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party led by Hon. Clement Owusu Agyei, former MP Hon. Ampofo Twumasi, and former Bono East Regional Chairman, Hon. Toma.