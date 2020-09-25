Dan Botwe initiates community innovation projects for constituents

MP for Okere Constituency, Dan Botwe at the sod-cutting of the community innovation projects

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere Constituency, Dan Botwe, has cut the sod at separate functions towards community innovation projects to improve the livelihoods of constituents.

The communities to benefit from the project include Adukrom, Abiriw, Amanfro, Awukugua, Sanfo-Ano, Asifaw and Nkyenoa to advance the cause of education and also provide accommodation for teachers in every town and village in the Okere district.



The projects commenced in 2016, with the objective of providing decent accommodation for not less than four teachers and their families in every town or village in the district to form a community of teachers.



So far, four-unit teachers quarters have been completed in six towns and villages in the district including Dawu, Apirede, Awukugua, Aseseeso, Lakpa and Amahi, while three others at Asikoko, Baware and Okrakwadwo are ongoing.



“The project is one major strategy which will make our country a better place for generations to come and to ensure teachers who teach our children also get peace of mind to learn to impact on them since history has proved the presence of teachers anywhere in the world has impacted positively on people.

“That is why I decided to give them conducive living environment, accommodation to ensure discipline and promote good values and norms among children in the communities because the innovation is feasible and sustainable,” and recalled years ago, when his father was a teacher/catechist of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and enjoyed a similar facility.



“The creation of ‘teachers’ community’ is a critical tool in improving education, especially in the area of absenteeism and lateness and I commend our traditional authorities for accepting to partner with me and donating lands for the project, and I plead with parents to support and assist their wards education,” Mr Botwe stressed.



Performing a sod-cutting ceremony towards the construction of more of such projects, Mr Botwe said one of the aims of the NPP government was to ensure that no child in the country remained illiterate, and called on the chiefs and people of Okere for support and assistance to realise his dream.



The Okere District Chief Executive, Daniel Kenneth, disclosed that the assembly in collaboration with the Office of the MP planned to build a kindergarten in all communities to ensure every child of school-going age had access to an educational facility.