Dan Botwe is better placed to be running mate of NPP – Political Activist

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe

Political activist, Nana Ntow Amirekyi is of the view that Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe is better placed to hand the New Patriotic Party (NPP) victory in 2024 as a running mate.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the date for the announcement of its running mate after the flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pleaded for more time to enable him to do broader consultation.



There are calls from the party membership to select a candidate from the Ashanti Region to complement Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is from the Northern part of Ghana.



But Nana Ntow Amirekyi is of the view that the party shouldn’t be fixated on a running mate from the Ashanti Region.

“Where is Dan Botwe’s name in there? We need to bring someone who can do the job and is competent enough and somebody capable enough to assist whoever becomes the President not somebody who is coming from a region because we have to choose someone from that region.



We should look at the competence level of the person. I’ve always said that the people who do not make noise are the ones who perform most because empty barrels make the most noise,” he said.