Dan Botwe named chairman of Bawumia's campaign team

MP for Okere, Dan Kwaku Botwe

Former Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, has been appointed as the National Campaign Chairman for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.

The MP for Okere, who is in his last term in parliament, brings to the team a lot of political experience and amazing communications and managerial skills.



Dan Botwe, according to a news report by adomonline.com, is said to have asked to be released from his ministerial role to concentrate on leading the campaign.



He was a key player in the election of President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2000, and he is expected to bring the same energy to the team to achieve the NPP’s “Breaking the 8” goal, the report added.



The NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to present his campaign team to the National Executives Committee of the NPP on Monday, February 2024.

