Dan Botwe takes over as caretaker Minister of Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs

Member of Parliament for Okere constituency, Dan Botwe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Member of Parliament of Okere constituency, Dan Botwe, to act as the caretaker of the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

This comes after the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, resigned from his position on Friday, February 3, 2023.



Dan Botwe, who is also the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development will take over the chieftaincy ministry until a substantive replacement is made.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "The President has asked the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon. Dan Botwe, MP, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs until a substantive replacement is made."



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, February 3, 2023, accepted the resignation of Ebenezer Kojo Kum as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

"President Akufo-Addo thanked him for his services to the government and to the country and wished him well in his future endeavours," a statement from the presidency read in part.



Ebenezer Kojo Kum, who is the sitting Member of Parliament for the Ahanta West constituency, becomes the third Akufo-Addo appointee to resign in recent weeks.



