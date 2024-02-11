Dancing with a lady from her backside without consent could land you in jail for 6 years - Lawyer

File photo

Yudah Brown, lawyer and content creator of TheLawgh on Tik Tok has issued a stern caution to men regarding dancing from behind with women without their explicit consent or permission.

According to him, such actions constitute two offenses; battery and assault.



In cases of battery, compensation is typically sought, whereas assault carries a much heavier penalty, potentially resulting in a 6-year jail sentence.



Yudah Brown emphasizes, "Any time you dance with a lady from her backside without her consent at a party, you commit two offenses. The first offense is battery, the second offense is indecent assault."



He further explains the legal perspective, stating, "When the law deems it an offense to interfere with any part of a person’s body without their permission, dancing with a lady without her consent, or touching a guy's front side without permission, constitutes battery.

"The second offense of assault could lead to imprisonment for six years," Yudah Brown said, citing Section 103 of Act 29, which mandates imprisonment not less than 6 months for indecent assault.





NAY/ADG