Danfa-Otinibi road yet to be fixed months after Madina MP's protest

The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, October last year led residents of La Nkwantangang-Madina Municipality to demonstrate over the bad roads on the Ayi-Mensah, Danfa, and Otinibi stretch.

The protest which was to call for immediate attention and work on the road almost led to the Madina MP's arrest by the Ghana Police Service.



In an account by Lawyer Sosu, he narrated how he was manhandled adding that his car was also damaged by the police in their attempt to arrest him over the protest.



Despite all the efforts and cries by the affected communities and their legislator in getting their roads fixed, authorities are yet to commence work on the busy stretch.



According to people living in Danfa and its environs, the terrible state of their road is affecting lives and business, especially with the current heavy downpour.



In a news report by GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, residents pleaded with authorities not to politicize the construction work but instead deploy a constructor to start work on the deplorable road.

Rosemond Amasa, a resident of Danfa highlighted the effect their road has had on business.



"Our roads are in terrible condition. The rains have even worsened the situation. It has affected business, especially with the heavy downpour. I am not exaggerating; you should see it for yourself. We need the government's support now more than ever," she said.



Lord Dzokoto also admonished the Madina MP not to give up on his effort in getting them help despite the many failed attempts.



"This used to be a preferred route for the people living in Amamfrom, Oyibi and its environs. They no longer use this road due to its bad state. There is always traffic on the Amamfrom road. I hope my request gets to the president, come and fix the Danfa road. It is terrible," he told GhanaWeb.



Watch the video below:













OPD/BB