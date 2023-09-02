Danger looms at Bantama public school as students study in dilapidated classrooms

One of the dilapidated blocks

Danger is looming at the State M/A Primary School situated at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region as classroom blocks used by the pupils are on the verge of collapse.

Two separate classroom blocks in the school are not only dilapidated and weakly grounded but their pillars are also cracking, spalling, and collapsing as well as the roofs leaking.



In spite of this, pupils of the school, still study in one of the weak grounded classroom structures which has a section of it closed due to its deplorable state.



The other dilapidated classroom structure has completely been shut down by the School Management Committee.



The deplorable nature of the building structures does not only pose a danger to the pupils but also to teachers and visitors of the school.



Teachers and the head teachers of the school have no option but to monitor the movements of the pupils from playing close to the weakest part of the structures.

Built in 1940, the authorities say, the public school has not seen any renovation, leaving its structures in a deplorable state even though the school has produced great alumni.



Not only the Ashanti regional Minister has been informed about the deplorable state of the structures, according to the school authorities, but also the Member of Parliament(MP) for Bantama, the Kumasi Mayor, and the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service(GES).



With the several complaints channeled to the necessary authorities, the Chairman of the School Management Committee, Mr Peter Akwasi Peprah Gyamfi told Class FM's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that none has yielded results.



Mr Gyamfi fears the building structure could collapse in no time, and, therefore, appealed to the government to swiftly intervene to prevent any unforeseen disaster.