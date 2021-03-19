Danger looms at Bishop Herman College as oldest building develops deep cracks

The Giant Block at BIHECO has developed very deep cracks

Some old students of the Bishop Herman College at Kpando have raised an alarm on the deplorable nature of the school's oldest block which has developed serious cracks.

According to a JoyNews report, the block, known as the Giant Block, is a ticking bomb as the building is falling apart, posing a great danger to the students who use it.



The school block, which was built during the establishment of the school some 66 years ago, housing St. Augustine's House, the school library, the staff common room, among others, has seen little renovation.



Sections of the block's corridors have eroded, exposing the iron rods while others have developed deep cracks, the report said.



This came to light when the 2000 year group paid a visit to the school.



According to sources, a contractor commissioned to renovate the structures on the campus, abandoned the project due to a non-agreement on cost variations.

He however repaired the staircase on the Giant Block before packing out, the report stated.



The old students, speaking through the media, appealed to the authorities in charge to ensure that they address the situation soon, so as to save the school from the looming danger it is in.



“Seeing that some of the structures are in very bad state especially the St. Augustine’s House, the columns are giving way – they’re almost falling off, and if care is not taken, we’re sure that one of these days, it’s going to come down on the students. So we are urging whoever is responsible; if it’s the school authorities, if it’s government, to please come to aid of Bishop Herman College because what we have seen today is nothing to write home about,” one of the old students told Joy News.



Meanwhile, the management of the school has refused to speak on the development