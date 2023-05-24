Danger looms on Accra-Kumasi highway as parts wash away

Portions of the Accra-Kumasi highway currently in a state

Some portions of the Konongo-Accra highway are currently in a bad state as defects on the road continue to pose threats to persons who ply that stretch of road if not checked in time.

According to a newspaper report by the Chronicles dated May 24, 2023, the six-year pit that has emerged on the pavement of the road keeps widening, putting road users at risk of plying that stretch.



The metallic crash barrier has been corroded, leaving it hanging. The highway has been affected by the deterioration.



A resident who spoke to the newspaper under the name Gabriel Agyapong expressed concern about the inability of the Assembly responsible for the area to get the issue addressed.



He said the defects stated are because of erosion, which has gradually become a threat to highway users.



Another person who also spoke to the newspaper under the name Nana Amofa pleaded with the government to fix defects.

The news story further stated that in a conversation with the Municipal Chief Executive of the area where the road crashes are heavily affected, Robert Yaw Kwakye indicated that what his outfit can only do to help the situation is notify the Ghana Highway Authority.



“We have sent letters and petition upon petition to the Highway. We have a week to assess the situation and we are waiting that them to come, but fortunately for us, the GHA were here last week to assess the situation and we have been promised the next week they would be done,” the newspaper quoted the MCE.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority, Mark Okyere, noted that they are aware of the situation, describing it as a washout challenge.



“We are aware of the situation and steps are being taken to address the problem as soon as possible,” he was quoted to have said.





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:









NW/OGB