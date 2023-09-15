Dangerous substances, explosives retrieved from Quarry area in Shama

Sack of Ammonium substances and explosives retrieved from the trenches of Anto Aboso quarry

In a joint effort between the Shama District Security Council (DISEC) and the Minerals Commission, significant quantities of Ammonium substances and explosives have been discovered within the trenches of the Anto Aboso quarry enclave.

According to a 3news.com report, this discovery has raised concerns about the safety of both workers and the communities in the district, as the area where these substances and explosives were found, hosts approximately six quarry sites.



The Minerals Commission indicated that the possession of such hazardous materials is permitted exclusively for companies holding the necessary permits.



The Assistant Manager at the Minerals Commission, Francis Annobil Jnr, clarified that these substances should only be stored in designated areas known as Magazines.



Ebenezer Dadzie, the Shama District Chief Executive, also added that the uncovering of these quantities, concealed beneath quarry dust within the local bush, was the result of valuable intelligence.



He emphasised that the safety of the surrounding communities and the ongoing expression of fear within them had become a matter of paramount concern for the Assembly.

Consequently, the operation was initiated to eliminate these hazardous substances and prevent human errors that could lead to accidents and avoidable fatalities.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) urged the local communities to also play their civic roles by promptly reporting any suspicious activities conducted by operators in the area.



This collective vigilance is seen as crucial to ensure the ongoing safety of the region.



NW/OGB

