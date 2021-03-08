Daniel Domelevo to hold ‘retirement’ thanksgiving service

Daniel Yao Domelevo, former Auditor-General

Former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo will on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, organize a thanksgiving service to celebrate the end of his tenure at the Auditor General’s Department.

Daniel Domelevo was forced into retirement by the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after going on leave for 167 days.



The President in a letter indicated that his documents indicated that he was supposed to have retired in June 2020 and therefore thanked him for his services rendered to the country.



Mr. Dumelevo will organize a thanksgiving service at the Christ The King Catholic Church to mark an end to an era and his service to the country.

The event which will take place at 4:00 pm will see family and friends celebrating the man who made it a responsibility to fight corrupt government officials.



