Dapaah’s stolen cash: Prosecution’s request for restriction on property disposal struck out

The suspects leaving court

The High Court in Accra has struck out a state prosecutor's request to restrict two housemaids of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and five others from disposing off properties allegedly bought with stolen money from an alleged crime.

The Court presided over by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons had requested for a “further and better particulars” of the application seeking restrictions on disposal of properties from the prosecution.



In court on Monday, March 24, 2024, state prosecutors indicated to the court that upon discussions with their superiors, they are withdrawing the said application.



Justice Mrs. Simmons after hearing Counsel for the Republic, said the “application for an order to restrict the disposal of properties filed by Prosecution on May 4, 2024 is struck out as withdrawn.”



EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, who was in court, reports that Case Management Conference has started and parties are expected to conclude on April 17, 2024.



All accused persons were present.



Patience Botwe, Sarah Agyei and five others have pleaded not guilty to a combined 31 counts and despite been granted bail, they are still in lawful custody yet to satisfy their bail terms.

In an application moved on Friday, March 15, the prosecution sought “for an order restricting the disposal of properties” that have been purchased by the accused persons with the alleged stolen funds of the former sanitation minister.



A State Attorney while pointing to Section 147 of the Criminal and Other Offenses act, Act 30, as the grounds, said the accused persons should be restricted by the court.



However, Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, the presiding judge pointing to the said section 147 being relied on by the prosecution, said, that section relates to third parties in possession of properties instead.



The court said, the law relied on by the prosecution made it impossible for the court to consider the application in the form it is.



“Let’s have further and better particulars,” the Court said.



Charges

On November 8, 2022, a charge sheet was filed at the High Court which proffered some 31 counts, eight more than the 14 that were on the amended charge sheet which was withdrawn on Wednesday, November 8, at the Circuit Court.



The 31 new counts comprised of five counts of conspiracy, six counts of stealing, nine counts of dishonestly receiving and 11 counts of money laundering.



Patience Botwe, 18, and seven others have been charged for allegedly stealing various sums of monies including $1 million, 300,000 euros and other properties.



They have since July 6, 2023, been put before the Circuit Court but that has been withdrawn and fresh charges preferred against them at the High court.