‘Dare not choose him as running mate’ – Wontumi's aggrieved aide warns NPP

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a broadcast journalist and personal aide to Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has warned the party against naming an undisclosed individual as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Reacting to the death of John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance, and addressing claims that the late minister of state was poisoned, Oheneba Nana Asiedu stated that numerous individuals within the party are committing atrocities and various crimes for personal gains.



Asiedu went on to warn Vice President Dr. Bawumia and the NPP against naming a specific running mate hopeful, claiming that this individual is complicit in the alleged poisoning and death of John Kumah.



According to Asiedu, naming that individual as a running mate for Dr Bawumia would be a stab at Chairman Wontumi.



“A lot of people are committing various crimes in the name of the party [NPP] in this country, and I want to emphasize this. We have heard names of persons who have expressed interest [to become the running mate]. However, there’s one candidate that the vice president shouldn’t name as his running mate. Nominating him would be an insult and betrayal to Chairman Wontumi and John Kumah,” Oheneba Nana Asiedu explained on Wontumi FM.



He also warned the party against attempting to secretly settle and address all allegations surrounding the death of John Kumah, stating that if such an attempt is made, Chairman Wontumi would not play nice as he used to.

“No one should think they can secretly solve this matter. No one should think that Chairman Wontumi would make a fool of himself this time around," Asiedu cautioned.



According to him, he knows for a fact that the deputy finance minister was murdered to make the bidding of some people easier.



Ghanaians are mourning the sudden death of the deputy finance minister, John Kumah, whose death occurred on March 7, 2024.



He was on the floor of Parliament earlier this week and was scheduled to contribute to the debate on the budget on Thursday and Friday.



He, however, visited his constituency, Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, for the independence anniversary.

But his health condition deteriorated and an ambulance was organised to transport him to Accra.



While on the way on Thursday, March 7, 2024, his condition became very critical and the ambulance diverted to the Suhum Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Media Personality of Wontumi Radio/TV, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, has given a detailed account of how Chairman Wontumi and the late Deputy Finance Minister were allegedlypo!soned during a campaign tour in Tamale.



