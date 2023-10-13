Dasomiadwene residents lament over lack of many developmental projects, call for immediate intervention

The deplorable Dasomiadwene road

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Residents of Dasomiadwene, a small community in the Adansi Asokwa Municipal Assembly of the Ashanti Region have lamented over the lack of many developmental projects within the community.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the worried residents listed bad roads, lack of good drinking water, lack of telecommunication network, and lack of a health center among others as the major challenges confronting the community.



According to them, the aforementioned challenges within the community make living unbearable for most of them.



Due to the poor road network, the residents said the only means of transport to the other communities is by the use of motorbikes.

They said the only day they usually see cars in the community is Thursday which is a market day for Fumso, one of the bigger communities in the area.



Further expressing disappointment in the NPP government over neglect, the residents said the only time they see extravagant promises is when there is an election, and after the election, they are neglected again.



Some of the residents also called on the MP of the area, T.K Hammond to stop visiting them whenever there's an upcoming election. during the election. They urged him to help fix their road, the network, etc.



"You just saw how narrow and dilapidated our road is when you were coming. Even motorbikes find it difficult to use the road", A woman who gave her name as Ante Serwaa told GhanaWeb.

Another old woman said, "Ever since this community came into being, we've never witnessed any better road. When people are pregnant, they usually go to Asokwa or any community for antenatal care. Most of them are carried on motorbikes with this shaking nature".



According to them, most of the pregnant women either lose their lives or pregnant babies due to the poor road amid the usage of motorbikes.



They further disclosed that the absence of a health center in the community worsens their plight by compelling them to carry sick and pregnant women to other communities such as Fumso, Asokwa, etc.



The community folks said one of the most worrying challenges they were facing within the community was a poor telecommunication network.

"We are not able to make calls. You see this tree, sometimes we are forced to either climb or stand beneath it before we can make or receive calls. Unless you go to that area, there is no way you can make a call", Ante Connie told this reporter.



Another young man who spoke to GhanaWeb said it was very unfortunate that the whole community is usually cut off as far as phone calls are concerned.



"We can't make calls. This pole was erected here long ago without functioning. We can't make calls, we miss many business opportunities", he said.



According to the residents, it was very unfortunate that most of the teachers who are posted to the community usually run away due to the poor network.

Nana Tawia Mensah, Gyaasehene of the community said several attempts to get the problems resolved keep proving futile.



Expressing much concern over how teachers keep fleeing the community due to a lack of network, Nana called on the authorities to immediately intervene to help fix the community's network pole.



Further appealing for better roads, health centers, good networks, etc, the chief lamented how the community keeps on suffering due to the aforementioned challenges.



He however thanked the MP and some authorities for erecting a network pole but urged them to fix it together with the road.