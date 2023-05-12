6
Daughter arrested for alleged attempted murder of mother for money rituals

Handcuff Min The suspect bolted away after her attempt failed

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region

Joyce Amoabeng, a 33-year-old woman has been arrested by the police for the alleged attempted murder of her biological mother for money rituals at Assin Fosu.

The suspect was caught strangling her mother in an attempt to suffocate her to death.

Narrating the incident to GhanaWeb’s Central Regional correspondent, the victim, Theresa Amoah, 59 years old said at about 10:30 hours, the suspect sneaked into her room wearing a face mask, and jalabiya and attacked her

She said the suspect covered her mouth and nose with cloth and attempted to kill her.

The victim said she gathered strength to struggle with the suspect while shouting for residents’ help.

She said a woman and a teenage boy upon hearing the noise rushed to the room, caught the suspect strangling the victim and managed to save her.

Upon sensing danger, the suspect took to her heels but her jalabiya got removed in the process and residents identified her as Marfowaa, daughter of the victim who had earlier told the family she was traveling to Accra.

After a search by some residents, they found the suspect's small bag containing a medical bandage, syringe and nyanya leaves which were alleged would have been used to perform the ritual on the victim.

The Assin Fosu Police confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb.

