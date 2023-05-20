Davida Aziago supports renovation of Regimental Aid Post

A photo of the old building

The renowned Chief Executive Officer of Davida Roofing Systems Ltd, Davida Aziago has contributed tremendously to support the renovation works of the Regimental Aid Post (RAP) at the Battle Training Camp (BTC) in Bundase to befit the status attained by the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) as a certified United Nations Training Centre.

The reconstruction works were done within 2 weeks and was one of the four projects commissioned on Thursday, May 18, 2023, as side attraction to the official presentation of the United Nations Training Recognition Certification to the Commander, APOTS – Colonel Clement Kojo Dingane, by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) – Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, in the company of an array of Generals and Senior Officers of the Army.



Speaking to the media after the short opening ceremony, Davida Aziago said the move is part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS).



According to him, his company will do its possible best to support major institutions when the need arises since the vision of Davida Roofing is to provide quality roofing services at all times.



"I am very glad we have also contributed massively to support this all important course. We hope to do more in the coming days ahead.



The kind gesture worth millions thousands of Ghana cedis was done in collaboration with several prestigious personalities including; Akroma Gold Mining Company, Mr Thomas Ayisa – Chief Executive Officer of Agazy Homes, Davida Roofing Company, TT Quarry Ltd and Mr Samuel Kyerbuah Bunyan who jointly supported with an air-conditioner and quarry stones.



Items of the reconstruction included converting all louvres to slide glasses, re-roofing, floor tiling of the entire building, installation of new door locks, face-lift of staff and patients’ washrooms with new water closets and shower fittings, painting, plumbing works, landscaping, installation of new ceiling fans with switches, air-conditioners with switches, sockets and security lights.



Davida Aziago was recently honoured at the 2022 Forty Under 40 Awards for his contributions towards social work in the country and beyond.



Davida Roofing is also working progressively on its housing division with the objective to assist the low and middle-income earners to own their homes by rent to own payments plan without stress.