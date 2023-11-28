Dawhenya Flood: Watch as residents save trapped mother and her 3 children

Residents saving the trapped mother and her 3 children

In a display of heroism, some residents at Dawhenya came together to rescue a mother and her three children who were trapped in floodwaters.

This occurred after an irrigation scheme in the area overflowed its boundaries into the community, thereby causing flooding in the Dawhenya community, a report by TV3 has said.



As a result of the high level of floodwaters, the family became stranded in their home and were faced with a life threatening situation.



However, some residents swiftly moved in to save the day.



This, they did by forming a human chain and working closely together.



With time, as can be seen in the video, they were able to rescue the mother and her three children from the water, to safety.

In the video, the children are first rescued before their mother follows after them, with the help of the men.



Residents displaced in Dawhenya over spillage of irrigation dam.



This is how a rescue mission made up of residents rescued a mother and her 3 children trapped in their house#3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/wwehETCeT7 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 28, 2023

