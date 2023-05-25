0
Menu
News

Day 1 of JUSAG strike: Scores of litigants left frustrated

Law Court Complex 750x375 The Law Court Complex

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Litigants have been left frustrated as Justice delivery has come to a halt following the declaration of an indefinite strike action by JUSAG.

The Law Court Complex which houses over 40 High Courts and offices has been left virtually empty.

Litigants have been left in darkness not knowing when staff are back and their cases would be adjourned.

Public interest cases like Aisha Huang, JB Danquah Adu’s case, Cassiel Ato Forson, former deputy Minister of Finance are all in limbo now.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah who is at the court monitoring events reports that the police are stationed at the court premises to ensure law and order.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect