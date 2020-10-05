Day-old baby dumped in a bathroom at Assin Praso

The baby suspected to be a day-old was found with his umbilical cord still tied around him

A resident at Assin Praso, Gladys Ackom woke up to discover a newborn baby dumped in the walkway leading to her bathroom.

The baby suspected to be a day-old was found with his umbilical cord still tied around his waist.



The mother of the baby is yet to be identified. However, the case has been reported to the Assin Praso Police Station.



Confirming the incident, the Assin Praso Police Commander, DSP Isaac Tetteh told Kasapa FM that the baby has since been transferred to the District Social Welfare Department as the case is pending investigations.

Narrating the incident, Madam Ackom, the woman who found the baby stated that she saw the baby lying close to her bathroom gate at about 1:05 am.



Upon a critical examination, she noticed that the baby whose body was covered with mucus had his umbilical cord still attached.