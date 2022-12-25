De-Cap GETFund instead of increasing fees by 15% – Apaak to President Akufo-Addo

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has called the government’s decision to raise fees in public tertiary institutions by 15% insensitive.

Dr. Apaak, a member of parliament’s education committee, believes this will burden students, parents, and guardians at a time when the country is already in a serious economic crisis.



The MP stated in a tweet that the various universities have not been able to function as efficiently as expected due to the GETFund being capped.



As a result, he wants the government to de-cap GETFund ro function as needed.

He said the various school is struggling due to inadequate funding, and the government must do the needful.



”Students cannot afford 15% fee increase in this shambolic economy, yet universities are struggling to function due to inadequate funding so want to charge students more than 15%. The de-capping of GETFUND is the solution, universities will get support, gov’t must do the needful.”