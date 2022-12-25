2
De-Cap GETFund instead of increasing fees by 15% – Apaak to President Akufo-Addo

Apaak Photo 1.png Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradionline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has called the government’s decision to raise fees in public tertiary institutions by 15% insensitive.

Dr. Apaak, a member of parliament’s education committee, believes this will burden students, parents, and guardians at a time when the country is already in a serious economic crisis.

The MP stated in a tweet that the various universities have not been able to function as efficiently as expected due to the GETFund being capped.

As a result, he wants the government to de-cap GETFund ro function as needed.

He said the various school is struggling due to inadequate funding, and the government must do the needful.

”Students cannot afford 15% fee increase in this shambolic economy, yet universities are struggling to function due to inadequate funding so want to charge students more than 15%. The de-capping of GETFUND is the solution, universities will get support, gov’t must do the needful.”

