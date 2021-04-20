Dead body found in a gutter at Ngleshie Amanfrom

Police who visited the scene claimed they lacked the logistics to dislodge the body

The dead body of a middle-aged man has been dumped in a gutter at Dokutse-kope, a suburb of Ngleshi Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality of Greater Accra region.

The gutter which the body was found in was an abandoned gutter filled with waste connected from individual houses in the area of an abandoned project.



In an interview with the Unit Committee Chairman for Dokutsekope -Iron city area Selasi Atikpo he said he received a distress call from residents over the incident.



According to him, when he got to the scene, he only saw the hands of the deceased with the body buried in the wastewater.

The Police were informed, but after visiting the scene, they claimed not to have the logistics to remove the body, he added.



He said they have not received any information of a murder incident hence cannot conclude on that.